They confirm rescheduling of the CNCO show in Paraguay

News

October 27 at the Conmebol Convention Center in Luque is the scheduled date for the CNCO show in Paraguay, confirmed this Wednesday the producer RPM, organizer of the event, through a statement on social networks.

As part of his farewell tour “La Última Cita”, CNCO was invited to the Premios Juventud to sing “La Última Canción” for the first and last time.

For the band and its followers, the aforementioned award is of the utmost importance, because it was on that stage that they announced their separation last year.

In the statement, the producer explains that the proximity of the dates makes it impossible to coordinate the logistics of the show in Paraguay, which forces the rescheduling of the scheduled date for July 15.

Finally, mention that people who have already purchased their tickets will be valid for the new date.

