The president of the Salvadoran Tourism Institute (ISTU), Eny Aguiñada, provided details of the happy bus service that the institution will be providing during this Easter holiday period.

According to the official, the costs of this service are between $5.00 and $9.00 round trip, depending on the recreational park that tourists decide to visit.

He added that for this season it is projected to receive an average of 300 to 400 people per day; while on the strongest days it is expected to provide this service to more than 500.

“We have projected that from this day until Sunday there will be more than 4 thousand people who make use of this service,” said the president of ISTU. pic.twitter.com/etuBxAtjW0 — Salvadoran Institute of Tourism (@ISTUSV) April 5, 2023

“We project that more than 4,000 people will use the happy buses. On April 8 and 9, it will leave from Santa Ana and San Miguel to Sunset Park, and it will cost $5 round trip. This day they will leave for Ichanmichen, Atecozol and Costa del Sol”, said the official.

After the conference, the owners carried out the verification of the anti-doping tests on the motorcyclists of the units that provide this service and ensure that everything was in order when moving to the different destinations. pic.twitter.com/3InxHgGaHL — Salvadoran Institute of Tourism (@ISTUSV) April 5, 2023

And to guarantee the safety of tourists, personnel from the Vice Ministry of Transportation (VMT) check that the contracted units are in perfect condition; In addition, it is verified that the drivers of said units have all the documentation in order.

The ISTU happy bus service is valid from April 2 to next Sunday the 9th. Below, we present the dates and tourist destinations available for the remainder of the vacation.

