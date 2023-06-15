Home » They confiscate thousands of pyrotechnic products in workshops that operated illegally
They confiscate thousands of pyrotechnic products in workshops that operated illegally

An operation in the municipality of Cojutepeque, in the department of Cuscatlán, on Wednesday afternoon, left the seizure of thousands of pyrotechnic products in workshops that were operating illegally.

“After the death of a person due to an explosion in a clandestine rocketry in Candelaria, Cojutepeque, we deployed an operation in the area,” reported the National Civil Police (PNC).

The PNC indicated that the operation left the seizure of thousands of pieces and/or products used for the manufacture of fireworks.

In the canton of El Carrizal, the PNC seized 5,000 rockets, 300 small tubes for mortar fire, 2 pinto bulls, 2 bags of chlorate and a bag of potassium nitrate; while in the San Francisco neighborhood, the procedure led to the seizure of 20,000 units of joy and 212 medium machine guns.

The procedures were carried out by members of the Weapons and Explosives Division of the Police. “We will not allow irresponsible people to continue putting the lives of Salvadorans at risk,” authorities said after the operation.

