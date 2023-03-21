The Pan American Judo Open, which was held in Medellín, helped the five athletes who represented Risaralda, so that they could continue their preparation for the National Games of the Coffee Region in the best possible way.

There in Antioquia territory, the Risaraldense delegation was left with three medals: Miguel Ángel Vélez won gold in the Sub21 category, modality plus 100kg and was also fifth in the majors.

For his part, Johan Sebastián Rojas also won gold, this time in the senior category, 60kg modality. And in the female branch, the bronze went to Daniela Restrepo in the senior category, 48kg modality. In addition, Jorge González’s fifth place in the senior category, 66kg modality, also stands out.