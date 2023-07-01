They control drivers who obstruct works in Campo Serrano

The operations are carried out on a regular basis, therefore, drivers are urged to abide by the regulations and not affect mobility in the city center.

Taking into account that some motorbike and car drivers they are not complying the prohibition measures that do not allow the parking of vehicles on the sections of the Campo Serrano Avenue that are being intervened by civil works, the District Mobility Secretary next to traffic police unitsthey are making controls to prevent them from continuing to break the rules.

On repeated occasions, the District Mayor’s Office of Santa Martathrough the Strategic Public Transport Systemprior to the start of the civil works, has socialized these established measures on the prohibition of the circulation of vehicles on the Campo Serrano Avenuefor which, at that time, the 7th race was enabled, in a south-north direction, in order to connect 22nd street with the Avenida del Ferrocarril.

This is how the controls are being carried out on a regular basis, therefore, drivers are urged to abide by the regulations and not affect mobility in the city center, taking into account that there is a permanent entrance and exit of machinery on the occasion of the civil works of reconstruction of the Campo Serrano Avenuewhich is currently being executed by the Governments of Change.

