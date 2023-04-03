The supreme pontiff also expressed concern about the recomposition of the extreme right.

In an interview with C5N, recorded before his hospitalization last Wednesday, Pope Francis shared some points of view on politics, criticizing, in particular, the so-called ‘lawfare’, as the judicial processes that begin within the framework are known. of a chase for political reasons. In the conversation, broadcast this Friday, the Supreme Pontiff mentions some Latin American politicians who, in his opinion, have been affected by this practice.

«The media open the way. ‘We have to prevent him from reaching such a position’ and then they hit him, ‘we started hitting him’. And they disqualify him and they suspect a crime“Pope Francis summed up the essence of the term.

«Then the entire summary is made, which are usually very large summaries, where it is not found, but to convict him, the volume of the summary is enough. Where is the crime here? Well, yes, it seems so. so he was sentenced Lulahe continued.

Dilma, “a woman with clean hands”

Along with Luis Inácio Lula da Silva, Pope Francis also considered the former Brazilian president Dilma Roussef, who fell for this practice, as a victim of ‘lawfare’.

«What happened to Dilma Roussef? They could not. A woman with clean hands, excellent woman. They could not, and with Lula, they put him in jailand they could not,” said the Supreme Pontiff.

According to Pope Francis, “with the smell of crime, which is called ‘fumus delicti’, sometimes the smoke of crime leads you to the fire of crime, other times it is smoke that is lost because it has no foundation” and those who go for that way, “They use the smell, the smoke as reality and they begin with the media to leave you the ‘offside’ person, and then it is easy to proceed ».

Judges “chantapufi” and social justice

In this sense, the Supreme Pontiff admitted that “a judge always creates jurisdiction“Because,” he assures, “his creativity goes that way too”, although he believes that it must be “a jurisdiction in harmony with the law.” “Because you find a judge who creates a jurisdiction for you totally oppositeIt is a chantapufi, as we say,” he said.

During the interview, Francisco also expressed his concern about “the advance of the extreme right”: “The extreme right is rebuilding itself. It’s curious. Because It is centripetal, not centrifugal.. It does not create outwards possibilities of reform».

The only antidote is “social justice, there is no other,” said the Holy Father. «If you want to argue with a politician, with a far-right thinker, talk about social justice. Speak horizontally“, He suggested.