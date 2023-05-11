They create an accidental commission in the Chamber to debate health reform

The discussion and voting on the health reform was reactivated, after a forced pause in previous days due to the approval of the National Development Plan.

The discussion began an hour and a half after the agreement with the intervention of the representative of the Democratic Center, Andrés Forero, who asked the president of the commission, Agmeth Escaf, to clarify the agenda, assuring that the process is a mess.

For his part, Jairo Cristo of the Radical Change Party spoke out against the commission, stating that the debate has focused more on the legislative process and not on public health issues.

“It disgusts me to listen to a commission like this, where everyone talks about legal procedures, about the mistakes that were made, where they are not talking about alternative solutions to the health problems that our country has,” said Cristo.

In turn, the Minister of Health, Guillermo Jaramillo, pointed out that the discussion is focused on who manages the resources.

“The discussion here is $84 million pesos, if there was not a single peso, I think we would all agree, but here the discussion is about who manages the money. It is the law of gold, whoever has the gold has the power “said the head of portfolio.

On the other hand, the representative Alfredo Mondragón asked the president of the Commission to create an accidental commission, a request that was accepted in common agreement with the speakers for the sake of greater transparency, which will be made up of Martha Alfonso (Green Party), Héctor Chaparro ( Liberal Party), María Eugenia Lopera (Liberal Party), Alexander Quevedo (Conservative Party), Juan Felipe Corzo (Democratic Center), Jairo Cristo (Radical Change), Camilo Ávila (U Party), Germán Gómez (Comunes), Juan Vargas (peace seats)

It is important to mention that on April 27, the report on the text of the health reform presented by the Government was approved, which was saved from sinking to achieve a tenth vote from the liberal parliamentarian from Antioquia, María Eugenia Lopera, who gave it his support for the project despite the fact that his Party had warned in advance that it would not accompany it because it considers that provisions such as the elimination of EPS endanger the system.

The Conservative and U parties, which together with the Liberals were part of the government coalition, are also opposed to the health reform, at least in the terms presented by the Government. In this sense, the first two communities presented 133 proposals to be included in the paper for the first debate.