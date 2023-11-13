They criticize Ana del Castillo for failing to perform in Algarrobo

The inhabitants of Algarrobo were waiting for the presentation of the vallenato music singer Ana del Castillowho was confirmed to celebrate the patron saint festivities of this municipality in the department of Magdalena.

Although the artist announced a day before on her social networks that she would appear in the municipality, hours before the concert she canceled it, apparently arguing that she was not in good health, a fact that caused annoyance among the organizers and her followers who were waiting for her. to sing their songs.

“After 60% of his advance payment was cancelled, his presentation with his manager was confirmed until 5:00 pm and the aforementioned artist informs four hours before her presentation that is not going to attend, a fact that we categorically reject”, wrote producer Luis Navas in a statement posted on his social networks.

Ana del Castillo’s presentation was scheduled to take place on Saturday, November 11, the same date on which sang a duet with Silvestre Dangond at the second launch concert of the album ‘Ta Malo’ in the Leyenda Vallenata park in Valledupar, for which she has been strongly criticized by her followers on social networks.

However, Ana del Castillo has not referred to the issue and only limited herself to thanking Silvestre Dangond for inviting her to sing together at his concert.

“You are definitely off the charts. How God loves you, your followers and I am one of them. I admire you, I respect you, I love you…What a reference you are for all folklore, thank you for the opportunity to sing with you, thank you for your words, I will never forget this day,” the singer wrote on her Instagram account, where she published images of the concert.

It is worth mentioning that that same day Silvestre Dangond thanked him for sharing with him and assured that del Castillo had attended Algarrobo, but this information was denied by the inhabitants of the municipality themselves on networks.

The patron saint festivities of Algarrobo, Magdalena, end this Monday, November 13. Mono Zabaleta, Óscar Gamarra and Diego Daza have been part of the list of artists who have sung in the municipality.

