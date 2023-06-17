They criticize cruelty for the death of an equine in a horseback ride in Tuluá

The authorities are investigating the death of a horse that occurred shortly after the end of the traditional parade with which the Fair of tuluá.

The fair event once again generated criticism from environmentalists and authorities who denounced that during the parade drunken riders, loud music and even minors were observed participating in the event.

According to environmentalists, apparently the horse was runaway and fell from a bridge at a height of five meters.

The horse was accompanied by a rider, who according to the animal rights complaint was in a state of alcoholism.

The deputy of Cauca’s Valley and a member of the Animalist Movement and the Green Alliance Party, Catherine Morales Buitrago, stated in this regard that the equine suffered a severe blow due to the fall.

The leader explained that talking to the veterinarian who treated him, she reported that he had a head injury.

He also indicated that the rider was transferred to a care center.

Morales stated that “this parade has been promoted as the largest in the country, to promote a Guinness Record. But, in reality, the only thing that this has left us are regrettable facts.

The deputy, who together with animal rights activists have been promoting the ban on horseback riding, described what happened in Tuluá as “disrespectful, a violation of animal rights; the rider chooses to be here, the equine does not choose to be here. Please, we demand compassion, consideration and respect for animals, this should not happen and we have foreseen it, we have demonstrated it with the reports we have made with the citizen oversight”.

Guinness Records

Through social networks, the former soccer player and businessman Faustino “El Tino” Asprilla had invited the people of Tulueño to carry out the largest parade in the world to participate in the Guinness Records.

Asprilla previously called at the start of the fair for horsemen to participate en masse in the contest.

It was expected that more than five thousand horses and riders would participate in this opening parade of the Fair, but the event was attended by close to four thousand.

irregularities

According to deputy Catherine Morales, “there were more than 154 irregularities in the Tuluá parade.”

Both the deputy and the oversight office in charge of reviewing the equines that participated in the event, reported that they found cases of some horses that were a little underweight, between fifteen or twenty had injuries to their legs and even the participation of horses was prohibited. a pregnant mare.

Likewise, during the parade, the citizen oversight office noted that liquor was sold in glass containers, that in some cases there were two riders per horse and minors.

For his part, the councilman of the city of Cali, Terry Hurtado, also rejected the death of the equine and expressed that “El Tino formed the cruelest horseback ride in the world.”

Security

Despite the efforts of the Tuluá mayor’s office to carry out the parade, many affirm that it got out of hand for the authorities.

The municipal administration tried to provide all the security for the riders and the animals, for which it had 400 police officers and 300 more people hired to control the route.

The horse, which apparently from some witnesses was running amok, fell from the Black Bridge, located on 34th Street with Carrera 28. At the scene, the horse received medical assistance, but could not be saved.

The fair

The Tuluá Fair reaches its 66th version and is recognized as the best fair event in the Colombian southwest.

This year the fair began on June 15 and will continue until June 19 with a varied program at the Manuel Victoria Rojas Fair Coliseum, with an extensive program.

This includes agricultural exhibitions, artistic and cultural presentations, among other activities.

The following video contains sensitive images:

➡️A horse died in the middle of the Tuluá parade, after falling from a 5-meter-high bridge with its rider. During the parade there was consumption of alcoholic beverages and public disorder. pic.twitter.com/uBY32v0WwH — SUPERNOTICIAS (@radiosupercali) June 16, 2023

