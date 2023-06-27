They criticize the president’s trips abroad

Various sectors of the Nation criticized the constant international trips that President Gustavo Petro has had.

According to the Administrative Department of the Presidency of the Republic, Dapre, between August 7, 2022 and April 24, 2023, the president’s per diem on his national and foreign visits amounted to $14,297 million.

Of those abroad they amounted to $5,675 million: last year $2,338 million and this 2023 just over $3,337 million.

In addition, Dapre indicated that $6.140 million correspond to per diem or travel expenses; $5,704 million for the value of tickets; $33 million for lodging and another $40 million for food.

traveling president

According to some critics, with twenty trips abroad in ten months, Petro is the president who has made the most trips abroad.

It was learned that in the same period, the previous president, Iván Duque, had made 17 trips abroad.

In addition, his critics recalled that during his second period of government, Juan Manuel Santos made twelve trips.

One of the last trips abroad was the one he recently made to Europe, where he was in Germany and France.

During the past year, Gustavo Petro was on a protocol visit in Peru, the United States, Venezuela, Egypt, France and Mexico.

And so far this year he has visited Brazil, Chile, Switzerland, Argentina, Ecuador, the Dominican Republic, Spain, Portugal, Cuba, Germany.

In addition, he revisited Venezuela, France twice, the United States and Brazil.

During his tours abroad, he has met with leftist leaders such as Pedro Castillo, Nicolás Maduro and Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

Last trip

On his last trip, Petro was in Berlin, Germany, where Colombia and Germany signed an agreement that provides for the cooperation of the Fraunhofer Society, one of the world leaders in research, to analyze the production of green hydrogen and its derivatives for export to the European nation. The signing of this agreement was possible thanks to the efforts of the Foreign Ministry through the Colombian embassy in Germany.

In the framework of President Gustavo Petro’s visit to Germany, the Ministers of Mines and Energy, Irene Vélez, and of Commerce, Industry and Tourism, Germán Umaña Mendoza, signed a memorandum of understanding with the Fraunhofer Society.

The memorandum signed for the evaluation of the transport chains of this fuel highlights that “Colombia has been setting the course for an ambitious development of hydrogen that includes several Regional Hydrogen Hubs and the development of the Strategic Industrial Area of ​​Cartagena as a potential future Center of Hydrogen on a large scale, thanks to its excellent wind and solar resources”.

According to the studies presented last December, during a meeting of experts from the two countries, the Caribbean Region of Colombia can become an important industrial area for hydrogen and deliver significant volumes to local and international markets at competitive prices.

“We appreciate this collaboration, because we are sure that it is the beginning of many knowledge opportunities that will bring us closer to a more sustainable planet,” said the Minister of Mines and Energy, Irene Vélez.

He referred to the turning point in the world due to the climate crisis and the importance of decarbonizing the economy.

“We are certain that green hydrogen is an opportunity for Colombia to close social and economic gaps,” he said.

For his part, the Minister of Commerce, Industry and Tourism, Germán Umaña Mendoza, said that “since the beginning of this government we have been proposing the need to redo a model policy of sustainable development, of energy transition and we have raised the reindustrialization process of our economy”.

He stressed that the signed memorandum seeks the economic transition with models such as green hydrogen and ammonia; agro-industrial development and the transition towards biofertilizers.

travel photo

On his last trip, President Gustavo Petro visited France.

