The renowned vallenato singer, Poncho Zuleta, surprised his fans with the release of his new song titled “La Frunita”. The song, which has a catchy rhythm and lyrics full of joy and Caribbean flavor, has quickly become a hit on digital platforms.

However, what has most attracted the attention of the media and the artist’s followers has been the revelation made by Zuleta in a recent interview. In it, the singer confessed that his romance with model Laury Marriga, which had been much talked about in the media, was actually just a performance for the music video for his previous song.

Poncho Zuleta explained that there is not really any kind of sentimental relationship between him and Laury Marriga, and that everything had been part of the script for the video clip. According to the artist, both he and Marriga took the performance very seriously, to make it as realistic as possible and make the song have a bigger impact.

Poncho Zuleta’s fans have taken the news with humor and have congratulated the singer for his excellent performance. For his part, the artist has assured that he is very happy with the success of “La Frunita” and that he will continue working on new musical projects for his followers.