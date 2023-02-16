Home News They decide
They decide

They decide

They forget those who marched with little enthusiasm on Tuesday to support Petro and those who did so en masse yesterday to protest against the alleged health reform, that those who decide on their future and that of the country are the contractors who, disguised as law makers, have set up a cooperative that they call Congress and not the streets or squares that are filled.

It is they, and not the presidential family repeating from the balcony of the Casa de Nariño the magic formula of Perón and Evita, who will determine whether or not they accept the proposal on the fundamental right to health enshrined in the Constitution. It is they, the congressmen who are sorongo, were becoming friends or subsidiaries of the EPS, when they were allowed to politicize, who will indicate what is happening and what is not of that law.

The fact that there is a full consensus that the EPS must be restructured so that they stop being the business of a few owners and serve to really distribute responsibilities and money with their profitable intermediation, cannot be confused with the furious cries in favor of President Petro and of his wife or with the intemperate and disorderly laughter of those who believe that speaking ill of the president or making lame jokes about his drunkenness through networks will stop the damage that this law can cause where it is approved as it was presented by the circus.

The country cannot reverse its health by handing over medical and hospital decisions to a monstrosity like the fortunately defunct National Health Service. Nor can those who approve the law be so shameless that with their vote they will hand over health management to mayors and governors, deputies and councilors because they would be approving a law that illegally favors their political aspirations.

It is there, in the responsibility or shamelessness that they have, those who decide on the future of the law, where the country must keep an eye if they want this not to get messy.

