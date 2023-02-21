In order to carry out oxygenation, cleaning and adaptation of the different spas located in the urban area, rivers and beaches of the city are temporarily closed; This request, part of the actions ordered by the Mayor of Santa Marta, as a commitment to the city, which seeks to project a better image of the Pearl of America and the beautification of its beaches.

Likewise, beaches such as El Rodadero, Bahía, Los Cocos, Taganga, Bello Horizonte, Cabo Tortuga, Plenomar, Playa Blanca and others, located in the urban area of ​​Santa Marta, will have restrictions this Wednesday; Likewise, in the case of Playa Blanca, within the framework of the actions after its certification as Blue Flag, it will be closed on Wednesday 22 and Thursday 23 February.



Río Piedra, was one of the places with temporary closure, due to oxygenation.

It should be noted that this silver measure will be in force again on the first Tuesday of the months of April, June, August and October; while in the urban area it will take place again on the first Wednesday of those same months, as established by Decree 217 of October 1, 2022.

In the same way, these actions are carried out with the purpose of balancing human activity, compensating the environment and giving it a break, before and after seasons of high demand by locals and tourists. all its modalities, care for accidents with hazardous materials, social services, accompaniment at events, safety inspections, environmental and training activities.

