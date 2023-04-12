Home News They decorate the driver who accompanied the Police in an operation in Río de Oro
They decorate the driver who accompanied the Police in an operation in Río de Oro

They decorate the driver who accompanied the Police in an operation in Río de Oro

Driver Alberto David Osorio Trillosremembered for having recorded part of the confrontation between the National Police and armed groups in River of gold for the attempted theft of a stock car, he was awarded the medal for ‘Citizen meritin Valledupar.

The recognition was in charge of the director of the National Police, general Henry Armando Sanabria Cell, during an event held in the auditorium of the Andean Area University Foundation.

The institution considered that Alberto David Osorio did a support accompaniment to the National Police in the events recorded on May 15.

That day Alberto Osorio was driving a truck that stopped en route to Río de Oro to record and support the armed confrontation that the uniformed had to prevent the theft of a stock car.

In the event the citizen died Leandro Andres Trigos Vanegas, who was escorting the vehicle linked to the Prosegur company.

