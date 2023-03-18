Home News They define their classification in the Cup Su cupo.com
News

admin
The ‘Sabagol’ arrives and as usual, a new day of the Su Cupo.com Cup, a traditional amateur soccer contest in the region, which each time presents a better level in its participating teams since most of them have former players on their rosters. professional players, who still have a lot of talent to continue giving exhibitions with the ball.

Marco Antonio Rueda, director and organizer of the tournament, extended the invitation to fans to attend the matches corresponding to the fourth date of the hexagonals, where the teams are getting closer to reaching the final phase for their classification .

schedule for today

Sun of Olympus court

2:00pm Drive Pizza vs The Temple of Sport

4:00 pm The Gas Warehouse vs Arepas Da Gusto

6:00pm Marseille vs Carthage Firefighter

8:00pm Renault Motrio vs Ferreherramientas Prescott

Palo Grande Court

2:00pm Yeimons Jeans vs Hipernation Palo Grande

4:00 pm Multisalud Caldas vs. Harkatron

6:00pm The Mosco Combo vs. Carllantas and Services

Morelia court

4:00 p.m. All Tires vs Fersystem FC

