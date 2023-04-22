They deliver 15 all-terrain vehicles to troops of the Armed Forces

Defense Minister René Francis Merino Monroy delivered this Friday 15 Polaris-brand MRZR D4 all-terrain vehicles to the troops of the Naval Force and the Sumpul Command Task Force.

The vehicles have been handed over to Armed Forces personnel who carry out tasks within the framework of the Territorial Control Plan.

ñThe vehicles will be used at border points that are difficult to access, also in tasks such as exploration, local patrolling, blocking maneuvers, pursuit, medical evacuation, transportation, and logistical support,” said Minister Merino Monroy.

He explained that the value of the 15 units is $933,644. These vehicles are known as “ultra-light tactical vehicles”, their capacity is all-terrain, which makes them suitable for moving on any surface.

“These vehicles are modern technology, and they are the same ones used by the Marine Corps in the United States. The vehicles will also be used by the Naval Force and will also serve to provide support in security work in the Surf tournament”, indicated Merino Monroy.

The official explained that the equipment on board includes four independent seats equipped with 4-point safety harnesses (quick release system).

In addition to the fact that the driving system is conventional (steering wheels and pedals), the driver has a dashboard equipped with a digital indicator, speedometer, odometer, tachometer, mileage counter, stopwatch, clock, fuel gauge, and led light control.