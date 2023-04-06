The Minister of Defense, René Francis Merino Monroy, delivered the second set of uniforms to the personnel of the First Military Zone of the Armed Forces, as part of the dignity and transformation of the institution.

The official reiterated that the work of the elements of the Armed Forces is essential for the well-being of the population, therefore, they continue to provide the necessary tools to fulfill the mission.

In addition, he reported that more than 1,700 young people are in the recruitment process to be part of FAES, whose call is kept open so that more interested parties can come to request information from the nearest military units.

“Several security studies have been carried out to prevent gang members from infiltrating and, furthermore, we continue to verify signs of people who may be in the wrong steps,” said the head of Defense.

According to the authorities, to date, the Armed Forces have a staff of 26,000 soldiers, of which more than 20,000 support citizen security tasks nationwide.