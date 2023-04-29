Home » They deliver clothing and implements to dance groups from Nejapa and Panchimalco
They deliver clothing and implements to dance groups from Nejapa and Panchimalco

The Office of the First Lady of the Republic, Gabriela de Bukele, continues to support the development of art and culture through different institutions, as a means to promote healthy coexistence and the promotion of artistic skills in Salvadoran children and youth .

In this sense, the Minister of Culture, Mariemm Pleitez, delivered this Saturday folk costumes to the early childhood dance groups made up of the houses of culture of the municipalities of Nejapa and Panchimalco.

“As a government, we maintain a commitment to the generation of opportunities for cultural and artistic development for the population, starting from early childhood,” said Pleitez.

Also, within this folk costume, the Government granted cultural implements to the group known as Las Viejadas, made up of characters from Cuscatleca mythology, including: El Cipitío, La Siguanaba, Los Viejos de Agosto, El Diablo and the Cadejos Blanco y Negro , initially settling in Casa de la Cultura de Chapeltique, Dulce Nombre de María and Texistepeque.

This initiative of early childhood dance groups, according to the head of Culture, is supported by the collaboration of two national directorates: Arts and that of Houses of Culture and Cultural Parks.

“We work to foster artistic and cultural environments that foster their development and promote values. The children’s casts have the support of the National Folkloric Ballet of El Salvador, which gives them essential technical support that they can take advantage of and enrich in a particular way,” said Pleitez.

