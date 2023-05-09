They deliver endowment of medical instruments and furniture to the Health Center of the district of La Palmita

As part of its commitment to strengthen the health sector in its areas of influence, Drummond Ltd. delivered a supply of medical instruments and furniture to the Health Center of the village of La Palmita, located in the municipality of La Jagua de Ibirico, Cesar.

“As part of our corporate social responsibility strategy, we contribute to the well-being and health of all the inhabitants of the municipalities in the area of ​​influence. Drummond Ltd. continues to make history with these projects that undoubtedly transform lives and contribute to improving the quality of life of the population and, in this specific case, to strengthening care in the health service,” said Alberto Tolosa Manjarrez, community relations coordinator for Drummond Ltd. in Cesar.

The endowment included a dental unit, curing lamp, digital scale, glucometer, compressor, vital signs monitors, instrumental healing equipment, stretchers, electrocardiograph, stethoscopes, blood pressure monitors, wheelchairs, tandem chairs, desks, filing cabinets, among others.

“Thank Drummond Ltd. for all these investment projects that it has been carrying out to benefit the community. It is important to continue contributing to health. Totally grateful. First, it was an investment in infrastructure and today hospital equipment is being delivered, which is very necessary and timely, so we will try, as administrators of the health post, to place it at the service of the community and put it to good use,” said Yuri Arias Silva. , manager of the Jorge Isaac Rincón Torres Hospital, located in La Jagua de Ibirico.

It should be noted that Drummond agreed with the Mayor’s Office of La Jagua de Ibirico and the Jorge Isaac Rincón Torres Hospital on the “improvement of the La Palmita Health Center” project, which was delivered in March of this year.

“We are totally grateful with all the instruments that the Drummond company gave us. All this is beneficial for the community, they are resources that we were needing. In the specific case of the dentistry area, the machines are of an excellent category and thus we will be able to provide excellent care to all the staff”, highlighted María Claudia Ariza, a nurse at the La Palmita Health Center.

