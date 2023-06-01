Home » They deliver in Cesar farms for dairy productivity
They deliver in Cesar farms for dairy productivity

They deliver in Cesar farms for dairy productivity

The Special Assets Society makes a new installment within the framework of the Agrarian Reform implemented by the Government of Change. It is an alliance with the peasantry and the private company, Alquería, to promote dairy productivity through the project: “Vaca Madrina” in three properties with domain extinction located in San Alberto, department of César, which will initially benefit 11 families from the region.

The delivery takes place today, Thursday, at Finca Santa Helena, in the presence of the President of the Republic Gustavo Petro, the president of SAE, Daniel Rojas Medellín, the president of the Alquería dairy company, Carlos Enrique Cavelier Lozano, beneficiary peasant families and others. assistants.

The project that the peasants will implement with the support of Alquería and the SAE, is an alliance where the State makes available the assets it manages and its institutional offer and the peasants, the knowledge, experience and workforce to work the field. On this occasion, the private company provides technical assistance and guarantees the purchase of the milk.

The Project that arises in this field, is about the sustainable productive reconversion to improve the productivity of livestock and the quality of the dairy products that the company makes. This objective contributes to good environmental management, the economic sustainability of families and the consolidation of a livestock system of small producers, which adds to the improvement of the quality of life of the livestock farming population of this region.

The SAE has put three housing units into operation to provide a habitat for the peasant families that will be involved in the project. “We hope that this is the first productive unit of the alliance between the State, the peasantry and the Vaca Madrina program of the Alquería company. We also want to start this work with more companies that allow us to provide sovereignty not only in milk, but in other agricultural economies with peasant families throughout the country, through public-popular alliances that contribute to productivity, social profitability and environmental care”: pointed out Daniel Rojas Medellín, President of the SAE.

