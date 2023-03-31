Kindergarten students from various schools in Izalco, in Sonsonate, benefited from the delivery of 550 tablets, through the Links to Education program, in order to reduce the digital gap in the public education system.

Among the educational centers where the delivery took place are:

Dr. Mario Calvo Marroquín School Center

José Quetglas School Center

José Lardé Educational Complex

Pedro Félix Cantor Educational Complex

Canton San Luis School Center

Canton Cuntan School Center

Cuyagualo Canton School Center

Concepción Huiscoyolate School Center

With the delivery of electronic equipment, students will have a tool that allows them to develop comprehensively from their first school stage in the technological area, this through the vision of the Grow Together Law, implemented by the Government.