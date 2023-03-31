Home News They deliver more than 500 tablets to students from schools in Izalco
They deliver more than 500 tablets to students from schools in Izalco

by admin
They deliver more than 500 tablets to students from schools in Izalco

Kindergarten students from various schools in Izalco, in Sonsonate, benefited from the delivery of 550 tablets, through the Links to Education program, in order to reduce the digital gap in the public education system.

Among the educational centers where the delivery took place are:

Dr. Mario Calvo Marroquín School Center
José Quetglas School Center
José Lardé Educational Complex
Pedro Félix Cantor Educational Complex
Canton San Luis School Center
Canton Cuntan School Center
Cuyagualo Canton School Center
Concepción Huiscoyolate School Center

With the delivery of electronic equipment, students will have a tool that allows them to develop comprehensively from their first school stage in the technological area, this through the vision of the Grow Together Law, implemented by the Government.

