They deliver musical instruments to the Loperena National School

They deliver musical instruments to the Loperena National School

In order to continue contributing to the cultural sector, Drummond Ltd. donated musical instruments to EI. Loperena National College in Valledupar.

Among the donated instruments, the following stand out: traverse flute, piccolo flute, soprano clarinet, alto saxophone, tenor saxophone, trumpets, tenor trombones, professional euphonium, redoblante, symphonic bass drum, mallet for symphonic bass drum and shock rigs.

“This donation made to us by the Drummond company is of great satisfaction for our educational community. Parents and teachers are very grateful, since these impulses increase the comprehensive educational expectation of the school. Education and music transform lives. Every time we have a student who plays a musical instrument, we have a person in training,” said Gonzalo Quiroz, rector of the Colegio Nacional Loperena.

This type of contribution is part of the Community Relations pillar and the company’s line of social investment, included in its Corporate Social Responsibility strategy under the project Strengthening Music Schools.

“We invest in our communities by strengthening the training and learning process of music schools. With this delivery we contribute to the social development of children and young people, preserving the traditions and culture of our communities,” said Alfredo Araujo Castro, Vice President of Community and Government Relations.

