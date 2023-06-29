They deliver new and modern vehicles to strengthen the actions of the Police

The Minister of Justice and Security, Gustavo Villatoro, delivered vehicles and equipment to strengthen the work of Polipet, Politur and the Land Transit Division of the National Civil Police (PNC). In total there are 26 vehicles between trucks and minibuses that were received by the director of the Police, Commissioner Mauricio Arriaza Chicas.

“Today, we received a fleet of 26 vehicles, 13 trucks and 13 minibuses, with an investment of $586,000. These units will be destined for our Tourism and Transit Divisions, and especially for Polipet,” said the director of the police corporation.

Arriaza Chicas indicated that the fleet of vehicles will serve not only to combat criminal structures, but also to protect animals.

“Just as we were entrusted with the mission of fighting criminal structures, the National Civil Police has also been entrusted with protecting animals,” said the police chief.

He explained that, with the transport units, the Police will have a presence in different Rural Police bases, especially in the metropolitan area, the entire periphery of this region and other rural bases throughout the national territory.

“As general director of the National Civil Police, I express my gratitude to the Minister of Security, for his commitment to our institution, which we want to be not only one of the best at the regional level, but also to transcend internationally,” the Commissioner pointed out. Arriaza Girls.

DELIVERY OF NEW AND MODERN VEHICLES TO STRENGTHEN THE WORK OF THE POLICE He @Director_PNCCommissioner General Mauricio Arriaza Chicas, receives a fleet of vehicles from the Minister of Security, @Vi11atoroto strengthen the operational work of Polipet, Politur and… pic.twitter.com/XAXawLxiQA – La Huella newspaper (@LaHuellaSV) June 28, 2023