They deliver new decent homes to 50 families from Juayúa

This Tuesday, the Ministry of Housing delivered dignified and safe homes to 50 families in the municipality of Juayúa, in Sonsonate, through the San Juan de Dios housing project.

“There are 50 families that will no longer be suffering from the cold, from the rain, from the heat, because they will be evicted, for fear of children and their elderly getting wet or losing things again because they they got wet and were ruined”, explained the Minister of Housing, Michelle Sol.

The beneficiary families are from the cantons of: San Juan de Dios, San Juan de Dios Abajo, Caserío Los Pacheco, Caserío Los Rodríguez and Portezuelo.

The land was donated by the municipality, where the new owners of these homes will only pay a monthly fee equivalent to the construction materials.

