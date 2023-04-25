They deliver to the Victims Fund 105 assets of ex-paramilitaries and ex-Farc

The Office of the Attorney General of the Nation, through the Directorate of Transitional Justice, began the second phase of delivery of assets to the Fund for Reparation for Victims, in which it is planned to deliver 105 properties valued at more than 77,273 million pesos .

The properties would belong to the extinct illegal armed structures of the United Self-Defense Forces of Colombia (AUC) and the Farc. All are affected by precautionary measures of embargo, sequestration and suspension of dispositive power, decreed by magistrates of the Justice and Peace Guarantees Control Chamber of the country’s higher courts.

This second phase will take place between April and July of the current year. So far, 35 properties located in Bogotá, Caquetá and Atlántico have been delivered, with a value of 4,185 million pesos. The property called La Brasilia stands out, a farm located in El Doncello (Caquetá), whose estimated value is 2,250 million pesos and would have belonged to the Central Joint Command of the Farc.

Other goods that will be delivered in the next few days are:

Finca La América, located in the rural area of ​​Chimichagua (Cesar), which would be associated with the so-called Motilona Resistance Front of the extinct Northern Bloc of the AUC, commercially valued at 26,164 million pesos.

10 rural properties in Antioquia, Bolívar and Córdoba, related to Ramiro Vanoy Murillo, alias Cuco Vanoy, and the AUC Mining Bloc. The assets are valued at more than 14,731 million pesos.

Additionally, before the Justice and Peace chambers of the country’s courts, 282 proceedings will be carried out to request the imposition of precautionary measures for the purpose of reparation to the victims.

Once the second phase of delivery of goods to the Victim Reparation Fund has been completed, the Transitional Justice Directorate will have delivered 1,127 properties, worth more than 891,420 million pesos, during the period of the Attorney General of the Nation, Francisco Barbosa Delgado .