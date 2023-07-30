They deliver totally renovated roads in Atiquizaya, Ahuachapán

The Municipal Works Directorate (DOM) carried out this Saturday, the delivery of five kilometers of completely renovated streets in the urban area of ​​Atiquizaya, Ahuachapán, in order to guarantee trafficability and improve the quality of life of its inhabitants.

«President Nayib Bukele does think and watches over the well-being of the people, after so many years of abandonment by previous governments. The DOM also has a capable, dynamic team that truly works to serve the people as they deserve,” said the mayor of Atiquizaya, Oliverio Zepeda.

Through the National Bacheo Plan, the Government of the Republic has managed to recover the road network at the national level, allowing Salvadorans to return to safe mobilization, through decent streets and in conditions appropriate to the needs of the population.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

