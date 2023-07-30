Home » They deliver totally renovated roads in Atiquizaya, Ahuachapán
News

They deliver totally renovated roads in Atiquizaya, Ahuachapán

by admin
They deliver totally renovated roads in Atiquizaya, Ahuachapán

The Municipal Works Directorate (DOM) carried out this Saturday, the delivery of five kilometers of completely renovated streets in the urban area of ​​Atiquizaya, Ahuachapán, in order to guarantee trafficability and improve the quality of life of its inhabitants.

«President Nayib Bukele does think and watches over the well-being of the people, after so many years of abandonment by previous governments. The DOM also has a capable, dynamic team that truly works to serve the people as they deserve,” said the mayor of Atiquizaya, Oliverio Zepeda.

Through the National Bacheo Plan, the Government of the Republic has managed to recover the road network at the national level, allowing Salvadorans to return to safe mobilization, through decent streets and in conditions appropriate to the needs of the population.

See also  Gabo's sculpture is no longer in the Magdalena Governorate

You may also like

Russia attacks a command post of the Ukrainian...

Hedefspor Hattingen: When the DJ has to go...

The night beat of Cuenca

Gustavo Bolívar exalts Petro’s position after the capture...

Beijing’s Urban Area Hit by Heavy Rainfall, Exceeding...

Reduced tax rate for blood and tissue transport...

Espoch students shared the Neuroeconomics-Neuroemotions research project

Cabal invited the Vice President to make efforts...

Bouncy castle overturned at event: man and baby...

Guillermo Rodríguez – La Hora newspaper

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy