They delivered more than 2,880 musical instruments to schools in Cesar

More than 2,800 musical instruments were delivered to 72 educational institutions in the department, through the Music for Life program, an initiative of the Cesar Governor’s Office and the Departmental Culture Secretariat.

With the aim of renewing the musical spirit of the new generations of students, this supply of musical instruments serves as a cultural playful tool that provides additional alternatives to study, to enrich a life project based on multidimensionality and the use of musical talents.

“Giving this to young people feeds an atmosphere of happiness, of life. This is important because children needed this, especially coming out of a pandemic that has diminished children’s spirits and thought processes. But today we see that our governor has done everything possible so that educational institutions in Cesar have these instruments,” said Mercedes Cadena, rector of IE Casimiro Maestre.

Music for Life will deliver a set of 40 marching band musical instruments per institution. “We had a first delivery in Astrea, today we are exhibiting all the musical instruments here in Valledupar and we will go from municipality to municipality to equip them with these instruments. With this we reaffirm our commitment to leverage the development of talents in the new generations of students”, said Iván Murgas, Secretary of Culture and Tourism of Cesar.

For his part, the governor of Cesar, Andrés Meza, stressed the historic investment of more than 2,700 million pesos for the provision of musical instruments. “Never before have so many musical instruments been delivered, this will allow us to accompany the talent development process in schools and strengthen our musical culture,” he said.

Related