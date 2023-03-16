The Prosecutor, Margarita Cabello, gave the National Government a ‘pull on the ears’ when she warned that it has not complied with the care of migrants in the Darién Gap, where the situation continues to be worrisome.

The official was emphatic in pointing out that the alerts made by the control body four months ago regarding this situation have not been complied with and that “progress in the actions, plans and programs that must be provided for this population within the framework of of the comprehensive immigration policy”.

At a press conference, Cabello Blanco also reiterated his criticism of the Foreign Ministry, saying that it has not made any progress to mitigate the difficult situation that this population is going through and that it has not even complied with the start-up of a care for migrants in Necoclí.

In the barrage of questions, the Attorney General stressed that after seven months of the new Government, the helplessness of migrants continues to suffer, since not even a Colombian Migration office has been installed “and the institutional presence of the ICBF, of the National Police, among other entities necessary to order and make this migration safe, continues to be strengthened.”

The head of the control entity also announced the opening of an investigation against some public servants who intervened in a process of eviction and transfer to the municipality of Acandí (Chocó) of at least 200 people, including minors, and in which the regulations of the case.

Finally, the Ombudsman once again turned on the alerts regarding the phenomenon of human trafficking and the illicit trafficking of migrants that continues to occur in this area of ​​the northwestern part of the country “without the national and territorial authorities adopting actions for its prevention and for their judicialization, violating the Principle of Progressivity, since it is the obligation of the State to guarantee continuity in the recognition and exercise of human rights.”