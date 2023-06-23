They demand measures to correct deficiencies of the PAE in 12 municipalities of La Guajira

The Office of the Attorney General of the Nation urged the governor of La Guajira, Diala Patricia Wilches Cortina, to adopt the necessary measures to solve the deficiencies detected in the provision of the School Food Program service in 12 municipalities of the department, before the restart of classes of the second semester of the year.

The request was made by the La Guajira Regional Attorney for Instruction, in the development of a preventive action, after visiting the facilities of several educational institutions in which it found that some do not meet the technical requirements demanded in areas such as sanitary and hygienic management, sanitation Basic, kitchenware and endowment.

Among other shortcomings, the control body detected that some schools do not have adequate spaces for preparing food, nor do they have enough plates, glasses and cutlery for student use.

In others, it found that the people in charge of handling food do not have the necessary instruction for the use of safety implements and the refrigerators where meat is stored are not in adequate places.

Some of the institutions where the inspections were carried out are Insprosur, Roque de Alba, the Silvestre Dangond mega school and Los Fundadores, in the municipality of Villanueva; María Emma Mendoza and Manuel Antonio Dávila, in San Juan del Cesar, and Heliodoro Alfredo Montero Duarte, in El Molino.

The visits of the Public Ministry were made to educational institutions of the 12 uncertified municipalities of the department, whose supervision and administration falls on the government, which are La Jagua del Pilar, Urumita, Villanueva, El Molino, San Juan del Cesar, Distraction, Fonseca , Barrancas, Hato Nuevo, Albania, Dibulla and Manaure. with RSF

Related

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

