They denied evidence to the former secretary of La Jagua de Ibirico accused of sexual abuse

The closing arguments to end the oral trial of the former Secretary of Works of La Jagua de Ibirico, Jairo José Salazar Ávila, accused of sexual abuse against minors, should continue as normal on June 18.

Read also: By DNA test they will confirm if remains in La Guajira are those of the disappeared from Sucre

This was established after the Superior Court of the Valledupar Judicial District denied the defendant’s defense some surviving evidence that he wanted to link in the trial to extend it. He considered that the three new testimonies requested by the defense attorney, including those of two minors, did not comply with the law.

Consequently, once the closing arguments are made at the next hearing, the First Circuit Court of Chiriguaná may announce whether to find the former secretary guilty or innocent for the crime of carnal access with a minor under fourteen years of age.

THE INVESTIGATION

According to the Prosecutor’s Office, Jairo José Salazar Ávila sexually abused two minors, taking advantage of the closeness he had with them in a house in the municipality of La Jagua de Ibirico.

Do not stop reading: Poverty decreased in the department of Cesar, according to Dane

The entity as evidence presented judicial reports and the testimony of the victims, who narrated the sexual harassment to which they were allegedly subjected.