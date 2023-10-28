They denounce a possible plot in the “capture” of the son-in-law of Senator Alirio Barrera in Maní – news

In response to the loss of the Charte River channel due to clogging near the La Consigna bridge, the Disaster Risk Management Directorate of the Government of Casanare, the Municipal Mayor’s Office, the National Government and the community have agreed on short-term measures, medium and long term.

River Clearing and Channeling:

Thanks to the rainy break in this sector of the department, machinery will be moved to clear and channel 3 km of the Charte River, in search of restoring its original course.

Bridge removal: The community and local Risk Management will urge Emerald Energy to remove the bridge built from oil pipelines, which caused the silting due to its inadequate design for the passage of plant material, which caused sedimentation in a 3-mile section. km upstream and about 70 meters downstream.

Construction of a Military Bridge:

After an inspection visit to the emergency area, the Presidential Council and the National Unit for Disaster Risk Management committed to managing the construction of a military bridge to ensure connectivity.

Humanitarian Aid:

Likewise, the Departmental Administration will carry out the transfer of humanitarian aid for the families of La Consigna, Matepiña and La Armenia, who have been affected in their mobility, loss of animals, damage to homes, crops and pastures.

Long-term investment:

As a long-term measure, through decree 0184 of 2023, a budget of 1,325 million pesos has been assigned to advance the studies and designs of the final bridge and the Yopal – Maní road.

Source: Casanare Governorate

