The prosecutor delegated to the Supreme Court of Justice, Julio Ospino, remembered for having carried out the first investigation by the PAE into the governor (r) of Cesar, Luis Alberto Monsalvo Gneccowas peppered in a public statement delivered by the honorary ex-consul of Poland, Luis Fernando Acosta Osío, who is being investigated for various crimes by the General Prosecutor of the Nation.

Acosta Osío, after learning of the reactivation of the investigations against him, through a statement initially published by La W Radio, said that he and his family have been victims of corruption in an act that would constitute a ‘Cartel de la toga 2’.

The facts would be related to the bid that exists between his family for the control of the Acosta Bendek Foundation, the Metropolitan University Hospital of Barranquilla and the Metropolitan University, Unimetro, of that city.

Control of the properties is disputed on the one hand by Ivonne Acosta and her husband Carlos Jaller Raad, and on the other by Ivonne’s half-brother, Alberto Acosta Pérez and Luis Acosta Osío, among others.

The differences went to the legal level, so former senator Eduardo Pulgar tried to bribe former judge Andrés Rodríguez Caez to presumably favor Luis Fernando Acosta Osío, who had been his campaign sponsor. For these facts, the former senator was convicted and dismissed.

But now Luis Fernando Acosta Osio ensures that there was a criminal operation involving judicial officials and members of the Governor’s Office of the Atlantic.

“In a judicial inspection carried out by the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation at the beginning of last year at the facilities of the Metropolitan Hospital, a criminal accounting was found that Mr. Javier Cuartas Jaller kept, accounting made in handwriting and in which they relate the possible payments to the people involved in this ‘Cartel de la Toga 2’″assured Acosta Osío.

That is where the name of the prosecutor Julio Ospino allegedly emerged, who is currently carrying out an investigation against a magistrate of the Barranquilla court for allegedly favoring the family of Acosta Osío.

“It calls my attention that in the framework of this investigation, Dr. Julio Ospino has tried to involve me in the facts that he is investigating. In the criminal accounting of the ‘Jaller clan’, there are two probable allocations of money in favor of Dr. Ospino that would amount to $400 million”, pointed out Acosta Osío.