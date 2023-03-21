Home News They denounce desecration of grave in Timana cemetery
They denounce desecration of grave in Timana cemetery

They denounce desecration of grave in Timana cemetery

Municipal authorities offered a reward to identify the person responsible.

The night before, the tranquility of the Timana, Huila cemetery was disturbed by an aberrational act that has left the community dismayed. According to information released by the mayor Adrián Artunduaga himself, a person entered sector two of the cemetery and desecrated vault number 125, extracting the lifeless body of a person who had been buried last Sunday.

Local authorities have strongly condemned this act of degradation and have launched a thorough investigation to find whoever is responsible. In addition, a significant reward has been offered to anyone who provides information on the alleged perpetrator.

The community of Timaná, Huila is shocked by what happened and hopes that the authorities will act quickly and with determination to find the person responsible and bring him to justice. In the meantime, the tranquility of the cemetery is expected to be restored so that families can honor their loved ones in peace.

“I repudiate all the acts that occurred with my little sister RIP, the night before, an allegedly mentally depraved, violent the vault and removed the body from the coffin; carrying out acts of desecration”, commented a relative of the person buried in said vault.

