A group of men denounced through social networks that have been victims of extortion and intimidationapparently after using dating apps.

On platforms such as Twitter, Facebook and Reddit there have been reports of multiple extortion cases against men who have used applications or services to meet partners and make appointments, even asking them for large sums of money.

According to the complaints, the victims have been contacted by women and men, who threaten them with revealing their personal information, as well as posting photographs that they have exchanged, so that they demand money in order to avoid derision.

Thus, the victims, on many occasions, They have agreed to the demands of the extortionists and then they disappear.

According to the above, this modus operandi is based on identity theft, seen that criminals create false profiles of women to find men and make them fall in love.

After gaining his trust, They ask them for money, but when they do not agree, they take the ruse to the bottomto the point of exchanging secrets or photographs of their private parts.

After this, the criminals use material obtained by victims and so they carry out their extortion, just like scams.

On the other hand, some reported that they were threatened with publishing their photos in internet groups and accuse them of sexual abuse if they did not send them money.

How to avoid extortion on dating apps?

Given this, cybersecurity specialists pointed out that there should be caution in the use of dating platforms, since they are considered vulnerable due to their easy access.

–Only keep in touch with verified people, this can be known by a check next to the name.

–Check the quality of the photos, photos that are too elaborate or too imperfect can be signs of fake profiles.

–Check the information in the profile and deduce if it is consistent.

–Avoid giving out personal information through these apps.

–Refrain from sending intimate photos.

–Do not make appointments if you have not met at least by video call with the person and meet in a public space.

-If you are a victim of extortion by electronic means, contact the Virtual CAI of the National Police.

Photo: Freepik

