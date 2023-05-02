They denounce fraud, misleading advertising and theft at the concert

Last Saturday, April 29, the long-awaited ‘Festivalón’ concert was held, where the Puerto Rican artist Arcángel performed. The event was organized by the private company La Placita Clubnext to Visas.

The concert, held within the framework of the Vallenato 2023 Festival, received multiple complaints. the event started with left footeven before it took place, because there was speculation and even a change of dates.

On the day of the show, attendees denounced misleading advertising, theft, insecurity, fraud, disorder, and lack of logistics. Not all of the announced artists performed; there were no divisions between the seats, boxes and stands; the cost of liquor exceeded the allowable limits; tear gas was fired; robbed attendees and total disorganization, were some of the complaints and inconveniences reported on social networks.

“While we waited for Arcángel, people were flying the seats, apparently they opened the doors to people who were outside the stadium. Insecurity peakedrobberies in the lower part and the stands”, Hugo Enrique Cabrera pointed out on his Twitter account.

Among other things, those who bought tickets to go to the concert, said that when they entered the Armando Maestre Pavajeau stadium They did not show police or security scheme, so some people entered the event with firearms.

I feel tumbao with this concert #FESTIVAL bad organization bad everything from the entrance to security no one searches to tell them I bought western platinum and I’m in boxes I mean… — Jose Jorge Romero  (@josejorgeR) April 30, 2023

“Summary of the festivalon: Very bad organization, people were located where they wanted and there was a lot of strain. Too much insecurity, they even stole from the boxes. In the bathrooms they fired tear gas to rob; a disaster. They don’t even requisition, they know because there was good marijuana”, pointed out another attendee at the event. The organizing company has not commented on the matter.