The Defense Minister, Iván Velásquez, and the Police Director, General Henry Sanabria, have been denounced before the Prosecutor’s Office for the death of an agent and the kidnapping of almost 80 more a few weeks ago in Caquetá, within the framework of the Peasant protest at an oil company.

The complaint has been presented by the congressman of the Democratic Center, Óscar Villamizar, who considers that Velásquez and Sanabria would have omitted duties by not intervening on time during the protests.

Villamizar has explained that both should have fulfilled a series of constitutional functions that were not fulfilled and therefore that omission led to crimes such as prevarication, aggravated homicide, kidnapping, or extortion.

At the beginning of March, a group of people broke into the facilities that the oil company Emerald Energy has in Los Pozos, in the middle of the Colombian Amazon, to protest the breach of some of the company’s commitments with the surrounding populations, such as paving some of access roads.

There were two deaths as a result of the clashes between peasants and agents, a civilian and a second lieutenant of the Police. The protests ended up intensifying then after a month, leaving 40 injured and close to eighty people held –among uniformed officers and oil company workers–, although they were finally released after just a few days of captivity.

Due to these events, Congress will prepare a control session for Minister Velásquez and Police General Sanabria to testify about what happened in San Vicente del Caguan. The central government suspects that FARC dissidents may have organized and financed these protests.