They denounce overflow of grease trap and wastewater towards the sea in Santa Marta

They denounce overflow of grease trap and wastewater towards the sea in Santa Marta

Citizens denounce that in the last hours there was an overflow of water from seweralso of a grease trap and that everything ended in the mar in the field of Coconuts in Santa Marta.

The case occurred in the area of ​​the gratings that are close to one of the entrances to the playa Los Cocos, by the International Navy sector.

In images the spills and the mixture of grease with sewage which later fell towards the sea, a situation that worries citizens for the possible contamination of the marine natural resource.

The community makes a call to environmental and health authorities, as well as the aqueduct and sewage company to put the magnifying glass on this problem. Presumably the grease trap that would be spilling is that of a nearby establishment.

