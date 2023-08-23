Home » They denounce possible sexual abuse of a 6-year-old girl in a school in Bogotá
They denounce possible sexual abuse of a 6-year-old girl in a school in Bogotá

On the morning of this Wednesday, a group of at least 30 parents held a protest in front of the Castilla School, located in the town of Kennedy. They were demanding answers in relation to an alleged case of sexual abuse involving a 6-year-old elementary school girl.

The mother of the minor told Caracol Radio that her daughter began to behave strangely and it was not until the weekend that she decided to tell what had happened.

“We were out for a walk over the weekend and the girl pooped in the pool. I went to change it and realized what happened. She told me that on Thursday (August 10) a boy touched her in the bathroom and she told me everything he did to me.the mother commented.

“I am asking that the security cameras be reviewed. It just so happens that the only two cameras that could identify the attacker are damaged. What is happening is very serious because it is not the first case that has been registered in this school, ”she added.

According to the mother, the educational institution became aware of the case on Monday, August 14, but so far it has not taken any action in this regard.

In relation to this incident, a minor student of the institution is indicated as allegedly involved, and the lack of action on the part of school directives and the relevant authorities in this case is denounced. “We need justice, for the rector to resign,” is what they say in front of the Colegio Castilla facilities.

It is known that officials from the District Education Secretariat (SED) are already present at the site to act as mediators between the parents who are protesting and the school management.

