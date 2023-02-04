Last Wednesday the eviction of the families that occupied the Miralindo farm began, an operation carried out by the police inspector of the municipality of La Virginia, with the support of members of the police and the ESMAD, as it was considered a civil procedure, however, there is a serious complaint made by human rights defenders, headed by Mr. Julio César Arenas.

The official argues that there was a violation of the constitution and the law by the national army, since around 200 units of this entity showed up in the operation, some of them with long-range weapons and fragmentation grenades, therefore which mentions that they should not be doing anything there, “There could have been a massacre by members of the army, only prevented by the mediation action of human rights defenders,” he added.

Julius Cesar Arenas

“There was a lady who was seriously injured by the effect of the gases and there was another young man who was also burned by these devices, in addition several dogs died in the operation and extensive damage to the private and private home, what really happened was a violation of human rights by the army and we asked the commander of the San Mateo battalion for an explanation why his men were in a civilian operation.”

According to what Mr. Arenas stated, the complaint has already been filed with the National Human Rights Office of the Ministry of Defense, the Minister of the Interior Alfonso Prada, the Vice Minister of Social Dialogue Lilia Solano, the National Agency for Lands and the Ombudsman.

It also clarifies that the information that is being circulated by some media, where they accuse these communities of burning more than 30 hectares of the guásimo park, is completely false, “There was no fire, we are witnesses before the civil authorities and penalties for that act, no act of vandalism occurred here.”

THIS SAID

Colonel Carlos Mauricio Salas

Commander of the San Mateo Battalion

“We did not participate, that was done by the ESMAD, in the company of the police inspection, the ombudsman, ICBF, the ombudsman, it must be taken into account that the invaded properties belong to the Ministry of Defense, the National Army, that is, it is a military zone, it goes without saying that that is why there are soldiers in the zone, in fact they have always been there, I am able to assure you that none of our men got involved with the civilian population”

Julio Cesar Gomez

Director of the CARDER

“They have been doing damage to this reserve for approximately two years, they have fumigated, they have burned, cleared the forest that have notoriously affected this ecosystem, in the burning that they did this week there was an affectation of approximately 5 hectares”

Jairo Arrubla

CONTRACTOR CARDER

“I have been carrying out reforestation work in the sector and my work has been affected, since there are some people who are taking care of cattle that they let graze anywhere in the reserve and the planting of at least 10 has already affected me. a thousand trees, with the people who have been evicting it has been complicated, they even took me out with machetes and was about to lynch me, I even offered them to plant trees, which I paid for and they did not want to, this week with the eviction situation they burned it down It affected approximately 3,000 more trees than we had planted”