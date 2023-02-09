A young woman who asked that her identity be reserved denounced that she was sexually assaulted on February 2 while he was in line to enter the facilities of the Sisben in Valledupar, by a man who, according to the citizen, took advantage of the disorder and the crowd of people to touch her private parts.

After this, said the woman, who immediately notified the person who was providing security in the establishment and he, for his part, approached the alleged aggressor, who, when he questioned him, denied what happenedassuring that he was in the place lining up to save someone else’s place but after the incident he disappeared.

“I have witnesses to the case, a lady who was there was the one who helped me, she told me come, lie down here, I’ll cover you and this man kept looking at me, the lady told me ‘indeed that’s what you say, because his member is still erect’ it was visible above his pants, I called the police but they didn’t answer me”the young woman narrated.

ROUGHS

In addition to this, citizens constantly report different problems who register in front of these offices, as evidenced by Manuel Martinez, He assured that for work reasons he is always in that area and has witnessed fights between people who, for not respecting the shifts, end up physically assaulting each other.

Just as he also claimed to have been robbery witnessby some criminals who disguise themselves as users and take advantage of the moments in which disorders are formed in the lines to steal people’s belongings.

HIGH SCORES

One of the main factors for which citizens massively approach the Sisbén facilities in Valledupar, as this journalistic medium was able to show, is with the purpose of fix the scoring issue which, as the community has been stating, is not consistent with the socioeconomic place in which they live.

“Before I had the Sisbén at 1, but now with the new survey it was high and that’s why I can’t access no government benefitsHealth, which is the most important thing, I live in a stratum two neighborhood and my score is C3, it is as if I lived in a high stratum”, expressed a citizen.

INHABITANT IN STREET CONDITION

Additionally, an older adult in homelessness and disability, is established next to the Sisbén offices, where due to his circumstance he performs his physiological needs in the middle of a public thoroughfare, which causes constant bad odors, most of those present assured that this person is forced to do so due to the conditions unworthy in which he lives.

Older adult in disability condition established in front of the Sisbén facilities. PHOTO: FABIÁN PINILLOS.

At the time, they expressed that it is time for the competent entities to take charge of providing help. “He was hit by a car about a year ago and he does all his needs there, that is his habitat 24 hoursin winter and summer he is always there, he crosses the street dragging himself because he cannot walk, what’s more, we know that he has relatives here in Valledupar and they don’t come close”manifested Antonio Jimenez, area merchant.

WHAT MEASURES HAS THE MUNICIPAL ADMINISTRATION TAKEN?

Faced with these disagreements expressed by the community, the newspaper THE PYLON established contact with Cecilia Castrohead of Planning of the municipality of Valledupar, who argued that they have taken different measures to deal with the situations that arise there but that the citizens do not abide by the established rules such as, for example, that it is served in order of pick and plate with ID number.

Cecilia Castro, head of the planning office in an interview for EL PILÓN. PHOTO: FABIÁN PINILLOS.



Regarding the score, he assured that the sisben acts as operator of the platform but they do not have control over it, since that part is in charge of the National Planning Department, that to assign the level they take into account different variables such as how the person lives, income level, education, among others.

He also expressed that, being aware of the number of citizens who come daily to the Sisbén offices, another headquarters with greater capacity is being built, which is already in the bidding process, so it is possible that in three months they will already be established. in the new facilities, in which greater comfort in customer service will be provided.

Finally, the official expressed that it is necessary to work articulated manner with the authorities to provide more security in the place and in this way avoid committing criminal acts that violate the dignity of people.

JAIR PIMIENTA/EL PILON