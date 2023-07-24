Home » They denounce subjects who steal liquor in a restaurant in Cojutepeque – Diario La Página
News

They denounce subjects who steal liquor in a restaurant in Cojutepeque – Diario La Página

by admin

Two subjects were captured by the video surveillance cameras of a restaurant in Cojutepeque, where they are seen stealing a bottle of liquor before leaving the premises.

The video was shared by the owners of the Terraza restaurant, and they tagged the National Civil Police (PNC) so that they proceed to capture the suspects and make them pay for the crime.

According to the complaint, the subjects are already recognized for making this type of robbery in similar businesses.

The owners affirm that yesterday, Saturday, the day the robbery occurred, the men took advantage of the fact that a new employee was there, to steal the item without the waitress noticing what was happening.

“Speaking with other business owners colleagues, they say that they already have their tricks to go around bothering customers or stealing,” says the complaint.

https://twitter.com/todomotorsv/status/1683242198026838017

