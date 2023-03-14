Several Venezuelan theater actresses denounced that on Monday, March 13, a man approached the vehicle where one of them was and, realizing that she was alone, began to masturbate in front of her. The event occurred at 9:15 am, in front of the Yare park, located in the Macaracuay urbanization, in Caracas.

Stephy Cardone Fulop, Marisela Montiel, Mabel Martínez and Rossana Hernández are some of the actresses who denounced what happened through social networks, where they shared a video showing the moment in which they confronted the alleged perpetrator.

“My partner identified him and we went to confront him, and what happened? She mocked and threatened us,” they said.

In the video, where it is shown that the man works as a construction worker in the Yare park, the moment in which he threatens the actresses is heard. “If I grab them with this chainsaw, I will threaten and rape them all. There they would have evidence, “the subject responded to the accusations.

“He continues to work in that park where there are single women, boys and girls,” they added.

After the complaint was shared by various media in Twitterthe Sucre Municipal Police responded that they were investigating the case.

“We have read this complaint, we have initiated a criminal investigation to establish responsibility for the fact described,” they indicated.

