Home News They denounce that a man masturbated in front of a woman in the Yare park in Macaracuay
News

They denounce that a man masturbated in front of a woman in the Yare park in Macaracuay

by admin
They denounce that a man masturbated in front of a woman in the Yare park in Macaracuay
yare park

Several Venezuelan theater actresses denounced that on Monday, March 13, a man approached the vehicle where one of them was and, realizing that she was alone, began to masturbate in front of her. The event occurred at 9:15 am, in front of the Yare park, located in the Macaracuay urbanization, in Caracas.

Stephy Cardone Fulop, Marisela Montiel, Mabel Martínez and Rossana Hernández are some of the actresses who denounced what happened through social networks, where they shared a video showing the moment in which they confronted the alleged perpetrator.

“My partner identified him and we went to confront him, and what happened? She mocked and threatened us,” they said.

In the video, where it is shown that the man works as a construction worker in the Yare park, the moment in which he threatens the actresses is heard. “If I grab them with this chainsaw, I will threaten and rape them all. There they would have evidence, “the subject responded to the accusations.

“He continues to work in that park where there are single women, boys and girls,” they added.

After the complaint was shared by various media in Twitterthe Sucre Municipal Police responded that they were investigating the case.

“We have read this complaint, we have initiated a criminal investigation to establish responsibility for the fact described,” they indicated.

Independent journalism needs the support of its readers to continue and ensure that the uncomfortable news they don’t want you to read remains within your reach. Today, with your support, we will continue working hard for censorship-free journalism!

See also  Rivarolo, a fitness area between too short hours and anti-Covid legislation

You may also like

Penguins and Post Office – applicants wanted for...

A New Narrative – Mashriq TV

The actress reported the five-star hotel with her...

Rampage: Authorities see no failures in gun control...

Venezuela received more than 1.8 million doses of...

Viva Air could be denounced for the crime...

Facebook group Meta cuts another 10,000 jobs |...

Turkey begins the process to elect president and...

In Unicauca Health Unit there is a shortage...

Towards the grand goal of building a strong...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy