Criminals continue to keep drivers who pass through Cruz Peraza de Maturín avenue in distress, by committing robberies at any time using the so-called “miguelitos” as a strategy to achieve the goal.

This was denounced by Samuel Delgado, who stated that at approximately 10:00 in the morning when he was traveling along the aforementioned highway, in the direction of the elevated street, he managed to visualize the object made by the antisocials in the middle of the street, with a trace of a hose and several nails.

“I was near a fish sale, I stopped and picked it up. I kept looking around and there were some suspicious guys in the kiosks where they sell coconuts”the driver said.

In addition, he called on the competent authorities to take action on the matter and to reduce crime rates in this area, where citizens frequently report robberies and the main victims are the drivers who travel through the site.

The so-called “miguelitos” are thrown by criminals into the highway with the intention of spitting the tires of the vehicles that pass through the place, forcing the driver to stop, at which time the antisocials proceed to commit the robbery.

