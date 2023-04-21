They denounce that ELN recruits minors in Antioquia municipalities

The governor of Antioquia, Aníbal Gaviria, said yesterday that the ELN guerrilla is recruiting minors in municipalities such as Yarumal and Campamento. He added that the Farc Central Staff and the Gulf Clan are doing the same thing, which are also present in this region.

“Information and complaints have been delivered to the Prosecutor’s Office that speak of an intention to recruit between ten and twelve minors by this group outside the law,” said Governor Gaviria Correa.

The authorities have said that unlike the armed groups previously recruiting minors by force or threats, in this case they are convinced by offering them payments.

For this purpose, the ELN stole lists of some schools with student information, which they use to try to contact them. It is said that this would have happened in the municipalities of El Cedro and Yarumal.

Regarding the ELN, the authorities presume their responsibility for a new attack yesterday in the department of Arauca against the ‘Caño Limón Coveñas’ oil pipeline, in the passage of the tube through the village of El Consuelo, in the municipality of Saravena, Arauca.

With this, there are now nine attacks on the ‘Caño Limón Coveñas’ pipeline so far this year.

It should be noted that this guerrilla (ELN) has a strong presence in the department of Arauca and throughout its history it has been characterized by attacking oil pipelines and oil infrastructure.

On the other hand, Senator Iván Cepeda, who is part of the peace negotiation table with the ELN at the invitation of the Government, proposed yesterday that in a future cycle it be done in Colombia, since he has already been in Venezuela. and Mexico. While from next May 2 it will be staged in Cuba.

“Multiple options have been considered, including that the dialogue table begin to hold meetings in the country. That is a possibility, it is an approach; but like any decision, it must be the subject of a conversation between the parties at the table and, obviously, a bilateral decision and not an imposition,” Cepeda told Caracol Radio.