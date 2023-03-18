US law prohibits the president and federal officials from keeping these kinds of gifts when they exceed the “minimum value,” set at $415.

Former US President Donald Trump and his family failed to report about a hundred foreign gifts during his presidency, some of which have yet to be located, according to a report led by Democratic lawmakers from the Oversight and Accountability Committee. of the House of Representatives released Friday.

According to the document, based on White House records, the former president; his wife, Melania Trump; his son-in-law and senior adviser, Jared Kushner; and his daughter and adviser, Ivanka Trump, received 117 foreign gifts valued at approximately $291,000which were not declared to the State Department.

Presents include items delivered by Chinese President Xi Jinping, 16 gifts from Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman with a total value of more than $48,000, 17 gifts from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi estimated at more than $47,000 dollars, containing expensive cufflinks (accessory), a vase and a model of the Taj Mahal.

They also include, among other things, a “painting of a size larger than the [personaje] real” of Trump commissioned by the president of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, and a $3,755 gold golf club which he received from the late Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

“The National Archives Administration has no records of these golf clubs and does not have the golf clubs in its custody. The General Services Administration also has no records of the purchase of the golf clubs. The Committee is still trying to determine the final disposition of these gifts, “says the document.

The Foreign Gifts and Decorations Act prohibits the president and federal officials from retaining personal gifts from foreign governments that exceed the “minimum value”, set at $415. In the event items exceed this number, they must be accepted on behalf of the United States, released publicly, and turned over to the National Archives.

According to the report, “the discovery of these undeclared foreign gifts raises important questions about why former President Trump failed to disclose these gifts to the public, as required by law,” and raises concerns about whether they could be “used by foreign governments to influence American politics under the Trump administration.

“Today’s preliminary findings again suggest the Trump Administration’s Blatant Disregard for the Rule of Law and his systematic mishandling of large gifts from foreign governments,” Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin, who sits on the Oversight Committee, said in a statement.