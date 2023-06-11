They denounce the poor condition of streets in the Santa Marta Market

According to vendors and merchantsthere are ‘craters’ that affect the mobility in this important area of ​​the city. Also they vehicles they have been harmed.

“The streets have many hollow. The ugliest is the one on the 12th race that comes from Los Estudiantes avenue ”, he expressed to THE REPORTER Edwin Peralta.

For his part, Guillermo Jimeneza street vendor, affirms that: “they left that badly done. The 12 with 12 is in bad shape. until they show up accidents frequent”.

