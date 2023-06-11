Home » They denounce the poor condition of streets in the Santa Marta Market
News

They denounce the poor condition of streets in the Santa Marta Market

by admin
They denounce the poor condition of streets in the Santa Marta Market

According to vendors and merchantsthere are ‘craters’ that affect the mobility in this important area of ​​the city. Also they vehicles they have been harmed.

It might interest you: Sewer water in the streets, a never-ending problem in Pescaíto

“The streets have many hollow. The ugliest is the one on the 12th race that comes from Los Estudiantes avenue ”, he expressed to THE REPORTER Edwin Peralta.

For his part, Guillermo Jimeneza street vendor, affirms that: “they left that badly done. The 12 with 12 is in bad shape. until they show up accidents frequent”.

You may be interested: An ‘eternal’ evil: streets of Santa Marta and El Rodadero full of holes

Turn EL INFORMADOR into your news source

See also  Disappeared in Mexico, 50 years in prison for two officers involved

You may also like

Iksan City promotes expansion of preferential contract ratio...

the tamale festival

Allermöhe: man drowns in bathing lake | >...

Russian roulette and the instinct of self-preservation |...

Tourism comes to the fore

There are local heavy rains in the southwestern...

Moscow wants command authority over private armies –...

The investigation of the frauds of the “investment...

Carolina Cruz’s birthday luxuries

Ukraine-News: ++ Selenskyj condemns shooting at lifeboats

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy