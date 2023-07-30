They denounce the presence of Ecuadorian Military Forces in Colombian Territory

Last Saturday, the Colombian Foreign Ministry issued a statement informing about a delicate incident that occurred in the Yarinal de San Marcelino indigenous reservation, in the department of Putumayo, in southern Colombia. According to the report, the presence of members of the Ecuadorian Military Forces was detected in Colombian territory, who were carrying out an operation against drug trafficking.

Faced with this situation, the Colombian authorities acted quickly, activating the diplomatic and military channels established with Ecuador. The prompt response made it possible to reach a peaceful solution to these events. It was possible for the Ecuadorian military to withdraw to the south bank of the San Miguel River and, in addition, the detainees were released during the action.

According to information provided by the Ecuadorian authorities and cited by the Colombian Foreign Ministry, the joint operation in the border area resulted in the seizure of 20 kilos of cocaine hydrochloride. This fact highlights the complexity of the drug trafficking problem that affects both countries and further justifies the importance of collaboration in the fight against this scourge.

It is relevant to mention that this incident occurred a few days after Colombia and Ecuador signed a bilateral agreement aimed at strengthening cooperation in the border area. The agreement seeks to combat not only drug trafficking but also other illegal activities that affect the region, such as illegal armed groups, smuggling, money laundering, irregular migration, and illegal mining.

This bilateral agreement represents a significant milestone in relations between the two countries, which have historically faced challenges on their common border. Security cooperation and coordination have become essential to counter transnational crime and preserve stability in the region.

In order to guarantee greater effectiveness in the implementation of the agreement, both nations have agreed to maintain close communication through existing dialogue mechanisms and appropriate diplomatic channels. This will allow any situation that may arise at the border to be addressed in a timely manner and ensure that collaboration is maintained over time.

The challenge of combating drug trafficking and other forms of organized crime transcends borders and requires joint and coordinated efforts. The strong political will shown by Colombia and Ecuador in signing this agreement and promptly resolving the border incident shows the shared commitment to safeguard peace and security in the region.

Both countries recognize that, in order to achieve significant results in the fight against crime, the root causes of the problem must be addressed, such as poverty, lack of economic opportunities and social vulnerability. In addition to security actions, it is essential to promote social development programs, investment in education, and job opportunities for communities affected by violence and drug trafficking.

In conclusion, the border incident between Ecuador and Colombia highlights the importance of collaboration in the fight against drug trafficking and other illegal activities in the region. The signing of the bilateral agreement represents a significant step towards a more solid and coordinated cooperation between both countries, which seek to jointly face the common challenges that affect their border. With strong political will and joint actions, Colombia and Ecuador are showing that peace and security in the region are a shared priority. Undoubtedly, the path towards a more secure and prosperous future implies the continuation of these joint efforts and the focus on comprehensive solutions that address both the consequences and the roots of the problem.