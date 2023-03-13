The producer of the Congress channel, John Jairo Uribe, was accused by three people of alleged labor and sexual harassment, and of demanding a part of their salary from the workers, Senator Jota Pe Hernández reported on Monday.

“This subject (…) was denounced by three people for taking a part of their salary, harassing them at work and sexually, dismissing them unjustifiably, drugging them and later abusing them,” Hernández said on his Twitter account.

Among the complainants is the former presenter of the channel Camila San Clemente, who assures that she was a victim of workplace harassment and forced to present her resignation letter “under pressure”, and Daniel Sepúlveda, who said he had suffered sexual harassment and unfair dismissal for refusing to to give a part of his salary.

“As soon as they pay us, they send us a text message, his daughter who also works in Congress (Valeria Uribe), and they ask us once and for all that we have to return the money (from the salary),” Sepúlveda explained in an interview. with Hernandez.

The third complainant, who preferred to remain anonymous because he “feared for his life”, assured that the defendant offered “drinks” and “drugs” such as tusi to later allegedly “access” his victims sexually.

Through his Twitter account, Senator Hernández asked President Gustavo Petro, and the President of Congress, Roy Barreras, to “put themselves on the side of the victims with facts” and take action to ensure that justice is done.

Likewise, Hernández called on the administrative director of the Senate, Astrid Salamanca, to “remove the alleged perpetrator of these crimes from his posts.”

In response to this complaint filed with the Prosecutor’s Office, Salamanca issued a statement informing that John Jairo Uribe and his daughter Valeria Uribe “have no direct contractual relationship with the Senate” but with the company contracted by this body for “the service of operation and production of contents» of the channel.

“The supervisor of the contract signed with the Sociedad de Economía Mixta SAS-DICITEC will take the pertinent measures from the contractual point of view with the aim of guaranteeing compliance with the political constitution and the law,” the statement added.

Last February, President Petro ordered an internal investigation into the alleged cases of sexual harassment within Congress, after former Senator Gustavo Bolívar denounced an alleged network of harassment and human trafficking in the Legislature.