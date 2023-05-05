They denounce threats against a woman attacked with a firearm by her ex-partner in Trinidad

Three weeks ago, the hearing to impute charges and seizure measure was held, where a judge sent Gerardo Enrique Restrepo Montero, 33, to prison, who shot his ex-partner Bertha Yaneth Bereño Sigua in the face, in events that occurred on 19 February 2023.

Through a statement, the victim’s family denounced that she was in her home receiving a visit, when she was threatened by a relative of Gerardo Enrique.

The woman and her children are very affected by the situation and fear for their lives.

Also read: Judge sent to prison a subject who shot his ex-partner’s head in Trinidad

After this unfortunate act of violence against women, the victim’s family assured in the document that Bertha Yaneth has encountered the ineffectiveness of the authorities and feels vulnerable, for which reason they ask for speed in the case, as they fear for her integrity and that of their children.

Also read: Case of domestic violence in Trinidad, he was shot in the face and hit his head

This is the statement issued by the Sigua family regarding the case:

Source: news – HOLA Casanare

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

