by admin
They denounce threats from the Clan del Golfo against teachers

The Colombian Federation of Education Workers (Fecode) denounced death threats on Tuesday against teachers from the departments of Bolívar and Sucre (north) by the Clan del Golfo, the main criminal gang in the country.

This was reported by Fecode, which detailed in a statement that the threats reached them in a pamphlet signed by Commander Carlos Rodríguez of the Bloque Sur de Bolívar and Sucre of the Gaitanista Self-Defense Forces of Colombia (AGC), as that armed group is also known.

In the document, the criminal requires teachers who are already retired and continue to work to resign within 24 hours, otherwise they will send “a messenger to his place of residence”.

